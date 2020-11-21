TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,758 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $46,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $160.86. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

