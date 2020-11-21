TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 146,519 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,519 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $58,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

