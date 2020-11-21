TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $45,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,990 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $464.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.