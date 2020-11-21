TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,361,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 80,572 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of General Electric worth $45,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.