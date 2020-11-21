TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,901 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of STERIS worth $45,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average of $164.53. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

