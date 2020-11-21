TD Asset Management Inc. Has $74.54 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,466 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $74,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $51,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.87.

WLTW stock opened at $199.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day moving average is $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

