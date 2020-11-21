TD Asset Management Inc. Has $74.09 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lululemon Athletica worth $74,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,341,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $345.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

