TD Asset Management Inc. Has $70.20 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,575 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Arista Networks worth $70,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,378.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.45.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $451,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,218.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $277,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,810 shares of company stock valued at $28,696,488 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $268.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $280.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.73 and a 200-day moving average of $223.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.