TD Asset Management Inc. Has $67.56 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,390 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $67,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

NYSE D opened at $78.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,932.50, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

