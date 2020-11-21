TD Asset Management Inc. Has $61.45 Million Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $61,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,089,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,716,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

