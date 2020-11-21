TD Asset Management Inc. Has $57.08 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $57,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $848,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $268,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $11,184,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

BIPC stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

