TD Asset Management Inc. Has $51.65 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Xilinx worth $51,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.