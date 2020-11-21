TD Asset Management Inc. Has $49.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $49,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,015,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after purchasing an additional 297,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

