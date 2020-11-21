TD Asset Management Inc. Has $48.15 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,473,664 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,427 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Kinross Gold worth $48,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

KGC opened at $7.52 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

