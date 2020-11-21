TD Asset Management Inc. Has $46.23 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,970 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $46,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 254.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 369,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,420 shares of company stock valued at $375,795,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

