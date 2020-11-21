TD Asset Management Inc. Has $45.63 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $45,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,147.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,064.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $914.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

