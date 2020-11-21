TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Hologic worth $72,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.99 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

