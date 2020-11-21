TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $64,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.