TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 55.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,550,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 26,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 473,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $78,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

