TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 524,152 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $52,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

