TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $261,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $121.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

