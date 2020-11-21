TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 55,805 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $61,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,180,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 960,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

IBM opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $121.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

