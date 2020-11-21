TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,097 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,097 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $61,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,393 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after buying an additional 1,328,052 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after buying an additional 803,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after buying an additional 701,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,840,000 after buying an additional 465,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.