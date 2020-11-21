TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,804 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Boeing worth $46,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.03.

Shares of BA opened at $199.62 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $374.77. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

