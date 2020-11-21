TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of WEC Energy Group worth $59,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

