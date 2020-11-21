TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of NICE worth $60,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in NICE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 3.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.82.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $239.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.46. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $255.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

