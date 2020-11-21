TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,052 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $67,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mondelez International by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,985,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,997,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

