TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,507 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Atmos Energy worth $77,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 352,052 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 150,082 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,199,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,403,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,218,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.