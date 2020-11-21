TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 128,381 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,381 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $59,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,840,000 after purchasing an additional 208,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,246,000 after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $80.47 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

