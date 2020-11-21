TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Teleflex worth $53,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $370.61 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $212,254. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

