Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

TWODF stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

