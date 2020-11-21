Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TATYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATYY opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.80. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.