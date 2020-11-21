Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 59.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $170.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

