Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after buying an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

SYY stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,763,297 shares of company stock worth $127,561,160. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

