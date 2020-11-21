Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Synopsys worth $74,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 24,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $2,041,636.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,358. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Benchmark boosted their price target on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $218.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

