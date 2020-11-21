Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

