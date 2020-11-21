SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00400582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $521.95 or 0.02802635 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

