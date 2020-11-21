Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in October

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the October 15th total of 884,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.