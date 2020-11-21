SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,784 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after buying an additional 134,898 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $17,221,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,291,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $53,931.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $320,044.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,856.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 610,892 shares of company stock worth $19,117,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $356.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $359.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.51.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

