Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu Sells 6,798 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $203,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $111,123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 261.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 425,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $8,200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $5,860,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $5,749,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

