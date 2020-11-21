Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang Sells 1,284 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,057,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.