SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 5.9% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.03. 4,880,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,459,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.54 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,802 shares of company stock worth $7,370,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

