Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Stuart D. Allen Sells 1,512 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 2,014,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 210,099 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.