Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Stuart D. Allen Sells 1,512 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NOVA stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.
Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 2,014,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 210,099 shares during the last quarter.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.
