Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 297,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 461,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

SBBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

The company has a market cap of $180.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 1,473,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $3,315,098.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 198.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

