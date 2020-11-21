StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to $4.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.85 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

