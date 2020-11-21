StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SVI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.25.

CVE SVI opened at C$3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.17. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.17.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 9,700 shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at C$79,500. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $229,454.

About StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

