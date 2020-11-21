StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Trading 7.6% Higher

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 100,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 249,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STON. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StoneMor by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 190,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneMor by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneMor in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in StoneMor by 47.0% in the second quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

