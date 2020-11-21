StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Raised to $68.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 74.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 20.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

