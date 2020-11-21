StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Raised to $68.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.45.
Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 74.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 20.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
