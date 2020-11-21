Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Credit Suisse Group Put Options (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 15,351 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,717% compared to the average volume of 545 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,201 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CS stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

