Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 51,440 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average daily volume of 6,197 call options.

In other Switchback Energy Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $5,598,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $397,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $606,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 188.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 53.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBE stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58. Switchback Energy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

About Switchback Energy Acquisition

There is no company description available for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp.

